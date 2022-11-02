Fungal disease threatens Australia's banana crops

Banana farmer Julie-Ann Murphy Source: SBS News / SBS
Published 2 November 2022 at 8:04pm
By Omoh Bello, Laetitia Lemke
Presented by Omoh Bello
Source: SBS News
A national meeting is being held to decide the fate of the country’s multi million dollar banana industry as growing cases of the fungal disease known as Banana Freckle emerge in the NT. Organic Farmer Julie-Ann Murphy and Alan Petersen lost their business when the disease was discovered in the NT during the 90’s. A decision was made then to eradicate all banana plants in the jurisdiction for fear of it spreading across the borders
