Further reforms aim to make access to financial advice simpler, cheaper

Close up of people pointing to a graph with data.

Reforms aim to give people better access to quality, affordable financial advice Source: Getty / courtneyk/Getty Images

A proposed overhaul of rules governing the Australian financial planning sector is aiming to give people better access to quality, affordable financial advice. If the recommendations are approved, they would make access to financial advice simpler and cheaper.

