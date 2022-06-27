G7 leaders announce global infrastructure partnership

G7 leaders pose during a group photo at the G7 summit at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany Source: Markus Schreiber/AP
Published 27 June 2022 at 11:37am, updated an hour ago at 11:52am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
As Group of Seven leaders meet in Bavaria for the 2022 Summit, China, Russia and climate change are high on the agenda with several pledges made to counter their influence in the developing world.
Published 27 June 2022 at 11:37am, updated an hour ago at 11:52am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
SHARE