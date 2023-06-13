Gallagher, Morrison deny misleading Parliament over Higgins allegations

Former PM Scott Morrison denies misleading Parliament

Former PM Scott Morrison denies misleading Parliament Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher and Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison have both denied misleading Parliament about their knowledge of the Brittany Higgins' rape allegation. The Government is also facing its first possible legislative defeat with their signature housing bill which the Greens are still refusing to support.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

OTM - Pensions, Personal finance, Superannuation (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Superannuation funds to offer financial advice & global markets rise

Bus driver Brett Button leaves the Cessnock Police Station

Tributes paid to Hunter Valley bus crash victims

Could America's smokey summer be a foretaste of El Niño in Australia

Why air quality should be high on our health agenda

Vladimir Putin hands out awards to soldiers said to have been wounded in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his forces are making progress