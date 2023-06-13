Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Gallagher, Morrison deny misleading Parliament over Higgins allegations
Former PM Scott Morrison denies misleading Parliament Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH
Finance Minister Katy Gallagher and Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison have both denied misleading Parliament about their knowledge of the Brittany Higgins' rape allegation. The Government is also facing its first possible legislative defeat with their signature housing bill which the Greens are still refusing to support.
