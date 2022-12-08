SBS News In Depth

German police foil far-right plot for coup d'etat

Raid against Reichsbürger scene - Frankfurt

Police arrest Heinrich XIII Prince Reuss, the leader of a far-right movement that was planning to overthrow Germany’s democratically elected government. Credit: dpa/picture alliance via Getty

Published 8 December 2022 at 12:57pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

Germany has arrested a number of people including a prince for planning a U-S Capitol building style attack on Parliament and overthrowing the government in a coup. More than 3,000 police officers took part in the raids which netted a total of 25 suspects in Germany, Austria and Italy.

