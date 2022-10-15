SBS News In Depth

Government announces boost to paid parental leave

NSW LABOR CONFERENCE

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived to a standing ovation at the NSW State Labor Conference in Sydney. Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE

Published 15 October 2022 at 7:48pm
By Lin Evlin, Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced the government is expanding paid parental leave from 18 to 26 weeks. He says it will allow families greater flexibility during a formative time for their children.

