Government announces boost to paid parental leave

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived to a standing ovation at the NSW State Labor Conference in Sydney. Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE
Published 15 October 2022 at 7:48pm
By Lin Evlin, Catriona Stirrat
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced the government is expanding paid parental leave from 18 to 26 weeks. He says it will allow families greater flexibility during a formative time for their children.
