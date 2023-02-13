Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Government announces new funding for Closing the Gap
Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd speaks at the National Apology Anniversary breakfast at Parliament House Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS
The Federal government has announced its latest plan to Close the Gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians, announcing $420-million in new programs. It comes on the 15th anniversary of former Prime minister Kevin Rudd's apology to the Stolen Generation. Today, it was Opposition Leader Peter Dutton who said sorry... for walking out of that historic speech in 2008.
