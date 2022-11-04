SBS News - Google - Shorts

Government considers ways to bring down power prices

Published 4 November 2022 at 8:09pm
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the government is considering using regulation, price caps and increased taxes on gas companies to bring down power prices.

