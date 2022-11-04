Government considers ways to bring down power prices

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Government considers ways to bring down power pricesPlay00:41SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (640.13KB)Published 4 November 2022 at 8:09pmSource: SBS News Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says the government is considering using regulation, price caps and increased taxes on gas companies to bring down power prices.Published 4 November 2022 at 8:09pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesTransport Workers Union is continuing to call for the removal of Alan Joyce as the chief executive of QantasMulticultural resources for young people to warn them of the dangers of vapingMajor flood warnings for New South WalesThe Australian Diamonds complete a clean sweep of their netball series against England