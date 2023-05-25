Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Government defends energy price rise as PWC scandal deepens
Energy and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
The Australian Energy Regulator has confirmed people will see a spike in electricity prices, but the government says its intervention has prevented the worst of the increase. Senate estimates has also grilled government officials over the leak of confidential tax information by a former PwC employee.
