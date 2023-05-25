Government defends energy price rise as PWC scandal deepens

Chris Bowen

Energy and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Australian Energy Regulator has confirmed people will see a spike in electricity prices, but the government says its intervention has prevented the worst of the increase. Senate estimates has also grilled government officials over the leak of confidential tax information by a former PwC employee.

Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

VICINITY APARTMENT TOWER SYDNEY

An inimical choice: rehome the pet or become homeless

WOMAN NSW POLICE TASER

Charges may be upgraded following tasered woman's death, say NSW Police

Obit Tina Turner

Simply the best: Tina Turner dies aged 83

Gert-Jan Oksam is walking again after being paralysed in an accident (AP).png

Bluetooth brings new hope for people with disability