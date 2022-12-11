Government faces challenges to get coal and gas price caps through parliament

High voltage electricity transmission lines in NSW. Australia will cap coal and gas prices for a year in a bid to shave utility bills for households and businesses. (AAP) Source: AAP / DAN HIMBRECHTS/AAPIMAGE
Published 11 December 2022 at 6:40pm
By Julien Oeuillet, Pablo Vinales
Source: SBS News
The Greens have expressed concern about the federal government's energy relief package. Last week, National Cabinet agreed to impose price caps on coal and gas, as well as 1.5-billion-dollars in power bill relief. Parilament will be recalled on Thursday to pass the laws.
Published 11 December 2022 at 6:40pm
By Julien Oeuillet, Pablo Vinales
Source: SBS News
Share