Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Government plans to wipe student debt for teachers who work in remote schools
The school grounds in the outback Australian town of Birdsville Source: Getty / iTobi
Cheryl Salter, the Executive Director of the Association of Independent Schools of the Northern Territory, gives SBS's Biwa Kwan her reaction to Federal Government plans which would see teachers who choose to spend time in remote schools have their student debt wiped, in a bid to cover staff shortages.
Share