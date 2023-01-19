Government plans to wipe student debt for teachers who work in remote schools

Cheryl Salter, the Executive Director of the Association of Independent Schools of the Northern Territory, gives SBS's Biwa Kwan her reaction to Federal Government plans which would see teachers who choose to spend time in remote schools have their student debt wiped, in a bid to cover staff shortages.

