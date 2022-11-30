Government says slow progress in Closing the Gap report underlines need for Indigenous Voice
Senator Jana Stewart kisses her baby as she listens to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese deliver his statement on the Closing the Gap Implementation Report in the House of Representatives. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH
Published 30 November 2022 at 7:08pm
By Pablo Vinales, Brooke Young
Presented by Brooke Young
Source: SBS News
This year's closing the Gap Report shows limited progress, with four targets on track, but another four going backwards. Indigenous groups say it shows "a story that is moving too slow", and one that highlights the need for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.
