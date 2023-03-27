Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Greens back climate deal after months of negotiations
Australian Greens leader Adam Bandt speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, March 27, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
The federal government has secured support from the Greens to implement its climate change commitment. It follows months of negotiations over what's known as the safeguard mechanism which will impose emissions limits on Australia's big polluters. The Greens failed to convince the government to ban all new coal and gas projects but have negotiated a hard cap on emissions.
