Has Ukraine's counteroffensive begun?

Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline near Bakhmut, the site of fierce battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine Source: AAP / Iryna Rybakova

Russia's government claims its military has foiled a major offensive in eastern Ukraine but Ukrainian officials dismiss the report, stating they have made small gains along the front lines. Whether Ukraine's much-anticipated counter-offensive has begun remains uncertain, with no official confirmation or denial of a significant campaign, although Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister has hinted at a shift towards offensive actions.

