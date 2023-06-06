Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Has Ukraine's counteroffensive begun?
Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline near Bakhmut, the site of fierce battles with Russian troops in the Donetsk region, Ukraine Source: AAP / Iryna Rybakova
Russia's government claims its military has foiled a major offensive in eastern Ukraine but Ukrainian officials dismiss the report, stating they have made small gains along the front lines. Whether Ukraine's much-anticipated counter-offensive has begun remains uncertain, with no official confirmation or denial of a significant campaign, although Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister has hinted at a shift towards offensive actions.
