SBS News In Depth

Have you been sold worthless insurance or charged unfair fees?

SBS News In Depth

Alex Osmond was sold junk insurance he didn't need and couldn't claim on

Alex Osmond was sold junk insurance he didn't need and couldn't claim on Source: SBS News / SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 October 2022 at 7:17pm
By Gloria Kalache
Source: SBS News

Millions of Australians could be missing out on money owed to them for junk insurance or other unfair fees and charges. It comes as one organisation, which helps consumers get their money back, found claims for irresponsible lending have increased by 20 percent in the past 12 months.

Published 12 October 2022 at 7:17pm
By Gloria Kalache
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Chief Political Correspondent Anna Henderson talks to John Howard about the Bali bombings (SBS).jpg

'Australia will never forget' - John Howard on the Bali Bombings

On the Money - superannuation (SBS-Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Australia's super system gets a 'B+' grade

Australia's health service relies on staff who were born overseas

Census reveals snapshot of the Australian workforce

Family and friends of the victims during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Bali bombings at Coogee Beach in Sydney

Australia remembers the Bali bombing victims