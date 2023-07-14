'Hiding from bombs, running for my life': new film gives unflinching account of a reporter's life in Mariupol

Still from new documentary film '20 days in Mariupol', which depicts the early days of Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Supplied).png

Still from new documentary film '20 days in Mariupol', which depicts the early days of Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Supplied) Source: Supplied

'20 Days in Mariupol' is a film featuring a first-person account of the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The film has been described as an unflinching, anguishing account of the 20 days the Ukrainian-born director and his colleagues spent covering Mariupol as Russian troops attacked the city. It offers an insight into what it's like to be a conflict zone reporter.

