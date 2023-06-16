Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
High-performance guidelines released for transgender participation
Australian Sports Commission CEO and olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Kieren Perkins at the National Press Club in Canberra, Wednesday, October 5, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Advocates have welcomed a new set of guidelines for transgender athletes seeking to compete in elite female competition. The Australian Sports Commission released the non-compulsory guidelines to allow for individual sporting federations to determine their own policies allowing transgender athletes to compete in female categories.
Share