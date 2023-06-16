High-performance guidelines released for transgender participation

KIEREN PERKINS PRESS CLUB

Australian Sports Commission CEO and olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Kieren Perkins at the National Press Club in Canberra, Wednesday, October 5, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Advocates have welcomed a new set of guidelines for transgender athletes seeking to compete in elite female competition. The Australian Sports Commission released the non-compulsory guidelines to allow for individual sporting federations to determine their own policies allowing transgender athletes to compete in female categories.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.


 


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Extinction Rebellion demonstration in The Hague, Netherlands - 27 May 2023

World Bank condemns fossil fuel subsidies

Migration Greece

Anxious wait for relatives after Mediterranean sinking

A tiger shark (Supplied Australian Institute of Marine Science).jpg

Overfishing drives reef sharks to extinction

The site of a planned new Russian embassy in Canberra

Legislation blocks Russia from building new Canberra embassy