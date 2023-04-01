Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
High stakes for Peter Dutton in Aston byelection
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and Liberal candidate Roshena Campbell address media on by-election day. Source: SBS News
The count for the Aston byelection has begun, with the Liberal party hoping for a decisive victory in their once-safe seat. The federal byelection, triggered by former minister Alan Tudge's resignation, is being seen as a first test for Peter Dutton's leadership.
