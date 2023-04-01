High stakes for Peter Dutton in Aston byelection

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and Liberal candidate Roshena Campbell take questions from reporters.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and Liberal candidate Roshena Campbell address media on by-election day. Source: SBS News

The count for the Aston byelection has begun, with the Liberal party hoping for a decisive victory in their once-safe seat. The federal byelection, triggered by former minister Alan Tudge's resignation, is being seen as a first test for Peter Dutton's leadership.

