'How many reports do we need to read?': Uyghurs in Australia want changes to slavery laws
(clockwise from top left) Sadam Abdusalam, Nadila Abdusalam, Latif and Lufti at a restaurant in South Australia (supplied) Source: Supplied
Published 5 September 2022 at 1:56pm
By Tom Canetti
Source: SBS News
Sadam Abdusalam and others say recent reports and articles discussing the forced slave labour, rape, and mistreatment of Uyghurs in China is important, but not enough.
