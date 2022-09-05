SBS News In Depth

'How many reports do we need to read?': Uyghurs in Australia want changes to slavery laws

(clockwise from top left) Sadam Abdusalam, Nadila Abdusalam, Latif and Lufti at a restaurant in South Australia (supplied).jpg

(clockwise from top left) Sadam Abdusalam, Nadila Abdusalam, Latif and Lufti at a restaurant in South Australia (supplied) Source: Supplied

Published 5 September 2022 at 1:56pm
By Tom Canetti
Sadam Abdusalam and others say recent reports and articles discussing the forced slave labour, rape, and mistreatment of Uyghurs in China is important, but not enough.

