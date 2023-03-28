Humza Yousef becomes Scotland's first Muslim leader

BRITAIN SCOTLAND SNP

Former Health Secretary Humza Yousaf speaks in Edinburgh after he is announced as the new leader of the Scottish National Party and Scotland’s next First Minister. Source: EPA / ROBERT PERRY

Scotland is set to have its youngest, and first-ever Muslim leader. 37-year-old Humza Yousaf won the vote to be the new leader of the ruling Scottish National Party, after a bitterly-fought contest to succeed the outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. He faces big challenges, including a restarting a stalled push for independence.

