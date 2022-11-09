'I cannot articulate the disgust i have for these scumbags' - Minister Clare O'Neil
Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH
Published 9 November 2022 at 8:08pm
By Naveen Razik
Source: SBS News
The confidential health data of some Medibank customers has been published by cyber criminals holding the private health insurer to ransom. The company has conceded that more information is expected to be exposed over the coming days
