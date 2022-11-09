SBS News In Depth

'I cannot articulate the disgust i have for these scumbags' - Minister Clare O'Neil

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH

Published 9 November 2022 at 8:08pm
By Naveen Razik
The confidential health data of some Medibank customers has been published by cyber criminals holding the private health insurer to ransom. The company has conceded that more information is expected to be exposed over the coming days

