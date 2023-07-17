Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
'I didn't think anything dangerous could happen': Whakaari victim recalls disaster
Judge Evangelos Thomas presides at the Whakaari White Island eruption trial Source: AAP / Nick Monro
New Zealand's District Court has heard harrowing evidence from an Australian tourist who survived the 2019 Whakaari [[FUK-ARI]] Island volcano eruption. Jesse Langford - who lost three members of his family in the disaster - delivered his pre-recorded statement at the trial of the Island's owners and two tour companies.
