'I didn't think anything dangerous could happen': Whakaari victim recalls disaster

New Zealand Volcano Trial

Judge Evangelos Thomas presides at the Whakaari White Island eruption trial Source: AAP / Nick Monro

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

New Zealand's District Court has heard harrowing evidence from an Australian tourist who survived the 2019 Whakaari [[FUK-ARI]] Island volcano eruption. Jesse Langford - who lost three members of his family in the disaster - delivered his pre-recorded statement at the trial of the Island's owners and two tour companies.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

WWC23 AUSTRALIA TRAINING

Women's football still lags financially

Deloitte Australia Chairman Tom Imbesi giving evidence to the Senate Committee (supplied).jpg

Another consulting firm admits irregularities

On the Money

SBS On the Money: China's economy is losing momentum so what does it mean for Australia and investors

SYDNEY INDIGENOUS COVID19 VACCINATIONS

'Nothing about us, without us' regaining First Nations trust in specialised healthcare