SBS News In Depth

'I got it wrong' - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

SBS News In Depth

Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California. The company is laying off 11,000 staff

Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California. The company is laying off 11,000 staff Source: Getty / JOSH EDELSON

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 November 2022 at 5:32pm
By Claudia Farhart
Source: SBS News

Meta has become the latest tech giant to announce mass staff layoffs - just days after a similar move from rival platform Twitter. The company, which owns Facebook and Instagram, will cut 11,000 jobs, or about 13 per cent of its workforce, after its stock price tumbled by 71 per cent this year.

Published 10 November 2022 at 5:32pm
By Claudia Farhart
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

The CEO of the Victorian Aboriginal Child Care Agency, Muriel Bamblett, is interviewed by NITV News.

Stolen Generations redress scheme in Victoria described as 'mean spirited'

Activists hold signs calling for a climate adaptation fund outside the COP27 summit venue in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Most Australians want rich nations to pay for climate change impacts

A rocket system for the Ukraine army close to the frontline of Kherson.

Ukraine conflict shifts as Russian troops exit Kherson

Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

Highly sensitive national secrets may have been compromised