'I got it wrong' - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California. The company is laying off 11,000 staff Source: Getty / JOSH EDELSON
Published 10 November 2022 at 5:32pm
By Claudia Farhart
Source: SBS News
Meta has become the latest tech giant to announce mass staff layoffs - just days after a similar move from rival platform Twitter. The company, which owns Facebook and Instagram, will cut 11,000 jobs, or about 13 per cent of its workforce, after its stock price tumbled by 71 per cent this year.
