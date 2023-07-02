Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
'I still feel hungry for success': Djokovic ready to defend Wimbledon crown
Novak Djokovic practices at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, ahead of the championships which start on July 3. Source: AAP / John Walton/PA/Alamy
Defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic is eyeing his 24th Grand Slam title after claiming the all-time men's record with his 23rd Grand Slam victory last month. Djokovic and the other contenders have been wrapping up preparations ahead of the opening day.
