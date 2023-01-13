SBS News In Depth

In Lismore businesses still lay dormant after last year's devastating flooding

JIM CHALMERS LISMORE VISIT

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers in Lismore, NSW, Friday, January 13, 2023. AAP Source: AAP / JASON OBRIEN/AAPIMAGE

Published 13 January 2023 at 5:23pm
By Claudia Farhart
The federal treasury has estimated last year's catastrophic flooding events cost the nation's economy upwards of $5 billion. With more floods ongoing in Western and South Australia, the government is forecasting natural disasters to be one of greatest risks to the economy this year, too.

