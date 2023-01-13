In Lismore businesses still lay dormant after last year's devastating flooding

Listen to Australian and world news with
Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers in Lismore, NSW, Friday, January 13, 2023. AAP Source: AAP / JASON OBRIEN/AAPIMAGE
Published 13 January 2023 at 5:23pm
By Claudia Farhart
Source: SBS News
The federal treasury has estimated last year's catastrophic flooding events cost the nation's economy upwards of $5 billion. With more floods ongoing in Western and South Australia, the government is forecasting natural disasters to be one of greatest risks to the economy this year, too.
