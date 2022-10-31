India suspension bridge collapses a week after it reopened

Rescuers work at night after a cable bridge across the Machchu river collapsed in Morbi district, western Gujarat state, India, Sunday, Oct.30, 2022. Dozens are dead and many are feared injured in the accident. (AP Photo/Rajesh Ambaliya) Source: AP / Rajesh Ambaliya/AP
Published 31 October 2022 at 11:26am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
A newly renovated 150 year-old bridge has collapsed in India killing at least 81 people. An investigation is underway into the cause of the deadly collapse, with footage before the disaster showing some people intentionally trying to damage the structure.
Published 31 October 2022 at 11:26am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share