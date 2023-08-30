Indigenous Voice to Parliament: What do people in the streets think?

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has revealed that the referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament will take place on the 14th October.





Mr Albanese announced the vote, which will decide whether an advisory body to the government on issues that impact Indigenous people becomes part of the Australian constitution, in Adelaide today [[30 August]].





On the streets of Melbourne, people greeted the announcement with different levels of concern.





Man: "Yeah I sat and watched the announcement, and I watched the speakers. So, you know, there's both sides do it."





Reporter: "Did you see the announcement today about the date?"





Woman: "Yes, I'm concerned. I'm concerned that it's not going to get up and that's going to be really destructive."





Those planning to vote no say that there is a lack of clarity about what the Voice will be, and that constitutional recognition for Indigenous Australians is unnecessary.





Woman: "I'm going to vote no. It's not very clear how it will actually work, and like what it's actually for. I don't really think that one certain group of Australians need a specific voice to Parliament over every other Australian."





Man: "No."





Reporter: "And why are you voting no?"





Man: "We don't need it. We've got plenty of representation for Aboriginal and other people, enough as it is, so we don't need any more. And it's an unknown, they're not giving us enough information."]]





For those voting yes, they say that a Voice to Parliament will lead to positive outcomes for Indigenous Australians in the justice system, health and land rights.





Woman: "I'm going to vote yes."





Reporter: "And why are you voting yes?"





Woman: "Because I think it's a start. There's a lot of work that needs to be done, but that's a start and I don't want it stop there. Aboriginal deaths in custody, the gap between health between Aboriginal people and other Australians, where do you want me to finish? It's just huge."





Man: "I know there's a lot of doubt among the Aboriginal community about whether it will stop them from doing anything further, but I just feel like it's good to have a sense of optimism and that it's a starting place for greater recognition to be made in terms of land rights and stuff like that."





Voters who remain uncertain say that they want their vote to lead to the best possible outcome for Indigenous Australians.





Woman: "I'll vote yes, but I don't think it's going to make as much difference as it should. Having worked in the area of child abuse and neglect, there are some pretty entrenched problems, so it's going to take a lot more than general public good will, and it's not just a general vote like that."





Man: "To be honest with you, I haven't done enough research, I've got to read the Statement from the Heart. It's this business of, I mean I would prefer to see a treaty, having been in New Zealand seen what they've done there, and the effect and the goodness of that. I'm still enquiring."





With the Voice referendum set for the 14th October, Australians still have time to inform themselves on the issues at the heart of the debate.





With the Voice referendum set for the 14th October, Australians still have time to inform themselves on the issues at the heart of the debate.










