Industrial relations bill passes the lower house

Australian Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke after the passing of the Fair Work Legislation Amendment Bill Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH

Published 10 November 2022 at 7:47pm
By Claire Slattery, Pablo Vinales
The Federal Government's industrial relations bill has passed the lower house of Parliament, and is now headed for the Senate, where it will need crossbench support. But with just two sitting weeks left in this year's parliamentary calendar, Labor's plans to legislate a bill for an anti-corruption watchdog this year are looking more likely.

