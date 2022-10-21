SBS News In Depth

Inflation in Argentina set to hit 95 per cent

A fish store worker places 4-figure prices on produce

A fish store worker places 4-figure prices on produce

Published 21 October 2022
By SBS News
Presented by Allan Lee
The rising cost of living is a problem here in Australia - but it's not a patch on the problem in Argentina in South America, one of the world's worst-hit countries. After years of turbulence, the economy there is once again in free fall, with inflation set to hit nearly 95 per cent by the end of the year.

