Intense weather system crosses SE Australia

Members of the public shelter from the rain under umbrellas as they walk past the Harbour Bridge in Sydney Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE
Published 7 October 2022 at 7:55pm
By Tanya Dendrinos
Source: SBS News
Communities across New South Wales and Victoria are on high alert as an intense weather system crosses south eastern Australia. More than 50 flood warnings are in place in New South Wales, with particular concern for inland areas where rivers are already in flood.
