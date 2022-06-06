Interest hike expected as RBA meets today

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Interest hike expected as RBA meets todayPlay01:11EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.09 MB)Published 7 June 2022 at 8:19amBy Tina QuinnPresented By Tina QuinnSource: SBS NewsTags .Published 7 June 2022 at 8:19amBy Tina QuinnPresented By Tina QuinnSource: SBS NewsTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesPrime Minister Albanese confirms G20 attendanceBoris Johnson survives confidence motion China responds to Australia's complaints about its mid-air interception of an RAAF planeThe US and South Korea conduct a military exercise aimed at North Korea