INTERVIEW: Touchdown to tantrums - how sports-mad parents can impact their children
Pushy parents can negatively impact their children in sports
A growing body of research reveals the negative impact some parents can have on their children's particaption and experience in sports. Associate Professor Sam Elliott from Flinders University in South Australia specialises in the fields of sport parenting, participation and retention. He talks to SBS News about his research into psychological abuse in sports.
