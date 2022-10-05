SBS News In Depth

Investigation launched after another journalist killed in the Philippines

SBS News In Depth

Protesters in Manila place lit candles around signs during a rally against the killings of media personalities

Protesters in Manila place lit candles around signs during a rally against the killings of media personalities Source: AAP / ROLEX DELA PENA/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 October 2022 at 3:08pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News

A radio commentator has been killed in central Manila, raising concerns about press freedom in the Philippines and the safety of journalists. Percival Mabasa was shot on Monday night and police have launched an investigators to determine the motive for the attack against him.

Published 5 October 2022 at 3:08pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Cotton crops are submerged in floodwaters in Sindh province, Pakistan

Everything in short supply after Pakistan's floods

Ukrainian policemen inspect a damaged Russian tank near the recently recaptured city of Kupyansk in Kharkiv. (AAP)

Zelenskyy says his forces make further gains in southern Ukraine

Australian National Fish Collection library (CSIRO).jpg

Australian animal and plant DNA library labelled a "game-changer" for conservation, biodiversity

US-NOBEL-PHYSICS-CLAUSER

Three scientists win Nobel Prize in Physics and express their love for "mathematical beauty"