Investigation launched after another journalist killed in the Philippines

Protesters in Manila place lit candles around signs during a rally against the killings of media personalities Source: AAP / ROLEX DELA PENA/EPA
Published 5 October 2022 at 3:08pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News
A radio commentator has been killed in central Manila, raising concerns about press freedom in the Philippines and the safety of journalists. Percival Mabasa was shot on Monday night and police have launched an investigators to determine the motive for the attack against him.
Published 5 October 2022 at 3:08pm
By Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS News
Share