Investigation launched after Inuit teens given birth control without consent

Published 8 October 2022 at 7:00am
By Adrienne Murray (BBC)
Source: SBS News
Denmark and Greenland have formally agreed to launch a two-year investigation into pregnancy prevention practices carried out by Danish doctors in Greenland. Thousands of First Nations Inuit women and girls were fitted with contraceptive coils during the 1960s and 70s, often without their informed consent. The controversial birth control programme was little-known until a recent investigative podcast aired by the Danish national broadcaster, thrust the issue into the spotlight.
