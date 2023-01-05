SBS News In Depth

Is working from home the new normal?

'Working from home' is seeing a move to the regions

'Working from home' is seeing a move to the regions Source: Getty / Morsa Images

Published 5 January 2023 at 12:35pm
By Allan Lee, David Sillito (BBC)
Presented by Allan Lee
Source: SBS News

For millions of office workers around the world, one positive thing to come from the Covid pandemic has been spending less time in the office. Even after lockdowns ended, many firms continued to allow people to spend some days working from home. But will it last? It's a question people around the world are asking themselves -- but research in Britain may offer some hints for elsewhere too, with people moving out of the big urban centres to smaller towns and cities

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


