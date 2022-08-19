SBS News In Depth

Israel raids offices of Palestinian civil society organisations

SBS News In Depth

MIDEAST ISRAEL PALESTINIANS CONFLICT

Shawan Jabarin, director of the al-Haq human rights group, speaks to the press in the West Bank city of Ramallah, following raids on his organisation's office by Israeli forces. Source: AP / ATEF SAFADI/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 August 2022 at 12:44pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

Israeli soldiers have raided the offices of several Palestinian support and human rights organisations, shutting them down temporarily. Israel says the groups are terrorist organisations, but the raids have drawn widespread condemnation from European countries, the United States and the United Nations.

Published 19 August 2022 at 12:44pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang

China addresses search for victims of scams, trafficking

Kenya Drought USAID

New report highlights impact of global hunger crisis on vulnerable groups

Elisabetta Barberio at the Stawell Underground Physics Laboratory (SBS).JPG

Australian researchers join global quest to solve physics mystery

Anthony Albanese visiting the Torres Strait with Linda Burney and Nita Green to discuss the Voice to Parliament. (AAP).jpg

Prime Minister takes his plans for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament to the Torres Strait