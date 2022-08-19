Israel raids offices of Palestinian civil society organisations

Shawan Jabarin, director of the al-Haq human rights group, speaks to the press in the West Bank city of Ramallah, following raids on his organisation's office by Israeli forces. Source: AP / ATEF SAFADI/EPA
Published 19 August 2022 at 12:44pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Israeli soldiers have raided the offices of several Palestinian support and human rights organisations, shutting them down temporarily. Israel says the groups are terrorist organisations, but the raids have drawn widespread condemnation from European countries, the United States and the United Nations.
Published 19 August 2022 at 12:44pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share