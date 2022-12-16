'It's absolutely not what we want to do' - UK nurses on strike

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Thousands of nurses and rail workers have gone on strike in the UK demanding higher pay Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA
Published 16 December 2022 at 12:00pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Thousands of nurses and rail workers have gone on strike in the UK demanding higher pay as a financial crisis takes hold. The strikes left nurses feeling guilty about not showing up for their shifts but critical departments such as intensive care remained staffed. But the rail strikes have caused massive delays and headaches for commuters.
