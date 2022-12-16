SBS News In Depth

'It's absolutely not what we want to do' - UK nurses on strike

NHS Nurses go on strike for the first time in its 106-year history in London

Thousands of nurses and rail workers have gone on strike in the UK demanding higher pay Source: AAP / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Published 16 December 2022 at 12:00pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Thousands of nurses and rail workers have gone on strike in the UK demanding higher pay as a financial crisis takes hold. The strikes left nurses feeling guilty about not showing up for their shifts but critical departments such as intensive care remained staffed. But the rail strikes have caused massive delays and headaches for commuters.

