Jailed Iranian human rights activist awarded Nobel Peace Prize

Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian women's rights advocate serving 12 years in jail, has won the Nobel Peace Prize, and it's an award that has angered Tehran.





"(In Farsi) Women, life, freedom. (English) Women, life, freedom. The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2023 to Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all."





That's Norwegian Nobel Committee chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen.





"Her brave struggle has come with tremendous personal cost. Altogether, the regime has arrested her 13 times, convicted her five times, and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes. Ms. Mohammadi is still in prison as I speak."





The award-making committee urged Iran to release Ms Mohammadi, one of the nation's leading activists who has campaigned for both women's rights and the abolition of the death penalty.





"If the Iranian authorities make the right decision, they will release her so she can be present to receive this honour, which is what we primarily hope for."





Iran's foreign ministry described the award as "biased" and in line with "the interventionist and anti-Iran policies of some European countries".





Ms Mohammadi is the deputy head of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, a non-governmental organisation led by Shirin Ebadi, the 2003 Nobel Peace Prize laureate.





Prior to her most recent arrest, Ms Mohammadi sent Amnesty International a video message.





"Hello to my colleagues and friends in Amnesty, today I can send this video message to you and without your protection, it wouldn’t have been possible. I hope one day to be able to tell you that executions have stopped in Iran and that women in my country have got their rights and that we have a better human rights situation in Iran. My goal is to achieve peace and human rights, I am determined to try more than before. I’m sure with our efforts, perseverance in Iran and with your human rights colleagues’ protection, we will win."







Ms Mohammadi’s brother Hamidreza Mohammadi says the prize will empower other activists like his sister.





"It would strengthen activists, especially Narges. She would feel much stronger in her endeavours for human rights in Iran and for everyone who hopes for a better situation in Iran."





Elizabeth Throsell from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights says the award highlights the courage and determination of Iranian women.





"What is absolutely clear, is the women of Iran have been a source of inspiration for the world. We've seen their courage and determination in the face of reprisals, intimidation, violence and detention. This courage and determination has been remarkable. They've been harassed for what they do or don't wear. There are increasingly stringent legal, social and economic measures against them. So, we would absolutely say that this, really, is something that really highlights the courage and determination of the women of Iran and how they are an inspiration to the world.”





European Parliament President Roberta Metsola says the award sends a very important message.





“I would like to sincerely welcome the Nobel Peace Prize being given to Narges Mohammadi, a women’s rights activist and a human rights defender. I think it is a very important message and one that we definitely welcome.”





Taghi Rahmani is Ms Mohammadi's husband.





He says the prize belongs to the people of Iran.





"This Nobel Peace Prize will open a door for Narges's motivation in fighting for human's rights, it will make her fearless. But, most importantly, this prize is given for the movement of Mahsa Amini, 'Woman, Life, Freedom', Narges is one of the faces of this movement that is receiving it. This prize actually belongs to the people of Iran, in particular those fighting for human rights, and all those that are working for democracy and civil movements in Iran."





Mr Rahmani adds that he has not seen his wife in 11 years and she hasn't seen her children for seven years.





Ms Mohammadi is the 19th woman to win the 122-year-old prize and the first one since Maria Ressa of the Philippines won the award in 2021 jointly with Russia's Dmitry Muratov.















































