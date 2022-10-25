SBS News In Depth

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

SBS News In Depth

Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivers the Albanese government's first budget

Treasurer Jim Chalmers delivers the Albanese government's first budget

Published 25 October 2022 at 10:43pm
By Nicola Canning
Source: SBS News

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has handed down his out-of-cycle Federal Budget to enable the new Labor government to deliver on its election commitments. It comes hard on the heels of an unprecedented time of economic uncertainty triggered by a global pandemic, a war in Europe and natural disasters at home

