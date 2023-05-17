Joe Biden cancels his Australia and PNG visit amid domestic turmoil

President Biden Holds Talks With Congressional Leaders On Debt Limit

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris host Congressional leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy for a meeting about raising the debt limit in the Oval Office (Getty Images) Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The much-anticipated Quad meeting has been cancelled after President Joe Biden announced debt ceiling negotiations would prevent him from leaving the United States. It means the first ever presidential visit to a Pacific nation has been called off, and the leaders of Australia, the United States, Japan and India must reschedule their meeting.

