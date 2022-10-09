SBS News In Depth

Joe Biden pardons federal weed possession convictions

FILE - A demonstrator waves a flag with marijuana leaves depicted on it during a protest calling for the legalization of marijuana, outside of the White House on April 2, 2016, in Washington. President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) Credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP

Published 9 October 2022 at 12:31pm
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Presented by Hannah Kwon
Many people with marijuana federal offences are receiving pardons, while Joe Biden calls for a review of how the drug is classified. There's been plenty of reaction.

