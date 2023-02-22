Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Joe Biden says the US will 'stand firm', Vladimir Putin ramps up nuclear concerns
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly. Source: AAP / Kommersant Photo Agency/Sipa USA
US President Joe Biden is in Warsaw, Poland two days before the commemoration of the first year of Russia's war on Ukraine. It comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin declares that Moscow is suspending its participation in the New START treaty - the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States.
