Kabul blast kills at least 20 in classroom attack, casualties mostly girls sitting exam

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Kabul blast kills at least 20 in classroom attack, casualties mostly girls sitting examPlay01:25SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.3MB)Published 1 October 2022 at 2:24pmSource: SBS News .Published 1 October 2022 at 2:24pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesExperts warn the scrapping of mandatory isolation will strain hospitalsOne person dies in Indonesian earthquakeCancer campaign to heighten awarenessOptus issues printed apology for data breach