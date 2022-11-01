Kenya woman sources old computers to teach children IT skills

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR GPE - In this image released on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, students from Class 8 study in the computer lab at Marble Quarry Primary School in Kajiado Central, on July 19, 2022, on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya. Private sector partners like Avanti are working alongside the Ministry of Education to support girls' education through the Girls' Education Awareness Program. Avanti has an existing e-learning program in select schools in Kenya where students have been provided tablets with e-learning content. Press release and media available to download at www.apmultimedianewsroom.com/gpe. (Luis Tato/AP Images for Global Partnership for Education) Credit: Luis Tato/AP