Kenya woman sources old computers to teach children IT skills

Kenya GPE Girls Education 2022

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR GPE - In this image released on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, students from Class 8 study in the computer lab at Marble Quarry Primary School in Kajiado Central, on July 19, 2022, on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya. Private sector partners like Avanti are working alongside the Ministry of Education to support girls' education through the Girls' Education Awareness Program. Avanti has an existing e-learning program in select schools in Kenya where students have been provided tablets with e-learning content. Press release and media available to download at www.apmultimedianewsroom.com/gpe. (Luis Tato/AP Images for Global Partnership for Education) Credit: Luis Tato/AP

Published 1 November 2022 at 11:16am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Nelly Cheboi is the founder of Techlit Africa which collects old laptops from institutions and companies, refurbishes them and takes them to schools in remote communities to teach kids basic I-T skills.

