Kenyan death cult toll continues to rise
Bodybags with victims of a Christian cult during the exhumation from a forest at Shakahola, Kenyan Coast Source: AAP / Stringer/AP
The death toll among followers of a Kenyan cult who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death has risen to 89. Ongoing exhumations are taking place in an area of the Shakahola forest where the self-proclaimed Good News International Church was based.
