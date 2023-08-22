Killer nurse sentenced, will spend her entire life in prison

She's been called the most prolific serial child killer in modern British history.





English nurse Lucy Letby has now been sentenced to life in prison for murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six others in a hospital in the English city of Chester.





The presiding judge, Justice James Goss imposed what's known as a whole-life order to ensure that Letby spends the rest of her life in prison.





"Lucy Letby, on each of the seven offences of murder and the seven offences of attempted murder, I sentence you to imprisonment for life because the seriousness of your offence is exceptionally high, I direct that the early release provisions do not apply. The order of the court, therefore, is a whole life order on each and every offence, and you will spend the rest of your life in prison."





Whole life orders are very rare, and only three women in the U-K have received such a sentence before, including serial killers Myra Hindley and Rosemary West.





Ms Letby was found guilty of the offences on Saturday [[19th AUG]] after killing five baby boys and two baby girls as well as attacking other newborns.





The crimes took place within the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.





Some of those she attacked were twins - in one case she murdered both siblings, in another she killed two of three triplets, and in two instances she murdered one twin but failed in her attempts to kill the other.





Her youngest victim was just one-day-old.





Senior Crown Prosecutor Pascale Jones says Ms Letby poisoned some of the infants by injecting them with insulin, while others were injected with air or force-fed milk before they died.





"She did her utmost to conceal her crimes by varying the ways in which she repeatedly harmed babies in her care. She sought to deceive her colleagues and pass off the harm she caused as nothing more than a worsening of each baby's existing vulnerability. In her hands, innocuous substances like air, milk, or medication like insulin, would become lethal. She perverted her learning and weaponised her craft to inflict harm, grief and death."





In addition to these crimes, jurors were unable to agree on whether Ms Letby had tried to kill another six babies and she was also acquitted of two charges of attempted murder.





Police have found no motive for her crimes.





While Justice Goss says only Ms Letby knew the reasons for her actions, he described a piece of evidence found in Ms Letby's home that shows she appeared to acknowledge her guilt and showed awareness of the gruesome nature of her crimes.





"A piece of paper with dense writing on both sides, setting out your thoughts and feelings, was found in the first search of your home in 2018. Amongst the phrases you wrote were 'The world is better off without me' and 'I am evil. I did this.'"





The note also said "I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them."





The trial which lasted for more than 10 months is believed to be the longest murder trial in the United Kingdom.





Ms Letby refused to leave her cell to hear her sentence being handed down.





A statement from the mother of one of the victims described it as one final act of wickedness.





"We have been living a nightmare, but for me, it ends today…She has repeatedly disrespected my boy’s memory. Even in these final days of the trial she has tried to control things. The disrespect she has shown the families and the court show what type of person she is. We have attended court day in and day out, yet she decides she has had enough, and stays in her cell: just one final act of wickedness from a coward.”





The refusal to attend the hearing has led to demands from all sides of politics that criminals should be forced to be present at sentencing to hear the effect of their actions on victims or their families.





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says he supports changing the law to force defendants to appear in court.





"I think it's cowardly that people who commit such horrendous crimes do not face their victims and hear firsthand the impact that their crimes have had on them and their families and loved ones. We are looking, and have been, at changing the law to make sure that that happens and that's something that we will bring forward in due course."





Mr Sunak also confirmed that an independent inquiry would be held into the circumstances behind the murders.



