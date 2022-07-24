Labor's newest members of parliament excited to champion diversity

Jerome Laxale, Doctor Michelle Ananda-Rajah, Fatima Payman, Jana Stewart and Sally Sitou (from left to right) are among 20 new Labor caucus members (SBS).jpg
Published 24 July 2022 at 7:58pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib, Pablo Vinales
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Two of Australia's newest senators say they're excited to be part of the most diverse federal parliament in Australia's history. Jana Stewart and Fatima Payman spoke to SBS News ahead of the 47th Parliament that starts next Tuesday.
