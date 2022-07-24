SBS News In Depth

Labor's newest members of parliament excited to champion diversity

SBS News In Depth

Jerome Laxale, Doctor Michelle Ananda-Rajah, Fatima Payman, Jana Stewart and Sally Sitou (from left to right) are among 20 new Labor caucus members (SBS).jpg

Jerome Laxale, Doctor Michelle Ananda-Rajah, Fatima Payman, Jana Stewart and Sally Sitou (from left to right) are among 20 new Labor caucus members (SBS).jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 July 2022 at 7:58pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib, Pablo Vinales
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

Two of Australia's newest senators say they're excited to be part of the most diverse federal parliament in Australia's history. Jana Stewart and Fatima Payman spoke to SBS News ahead of the 47th Parliament that starts next Tuesday.

Published 24 July 2022 at 7:58pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib, Pablo Vinales
Presented by Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

XIAO QIAN ACRI ADDRESS

Australian activist arrested in London after reports of a bomb threat

London Ramps Up Monkeypox Vaccine Rollout As Cases Continue To Rise

Monkeypox declared a global emergency

Anastasiia Kozina arrived in Australia soon after the war began in Ukraine (SBS).png

Ukrainian humanitarian visa deadline is approaching

Iranian Mehrdad, his wife from Papua New Guinea Marie and their daughter Mania (SBS).jpg

Australia still paying for PNG offshore processing