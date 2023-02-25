Landmarks lit up in colours of Ukrainian flag marking first anniversary of Russian invasion

Flinders Street Station in Melbourne lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion

Flinders Street Station is lit in the colours of the Ukrainian Flag to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine at Federation Square in Melbourne, Friday, February 24, 2023. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

People have gathered in solidarity with Ukraine on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of the country. Protesters have rallied for peace in several cities, while landmarks in cities across Europe have been lit up in yellow and blue.

