Landslide victory for Greece's New Democracy party

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leader of New Democracy, arrives at the headquarters of the party in Athens

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, leader of New Democracy, arrives at the headquarters of the party in Athens

Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to return for another four-year term as the Greek prime minister after his New Democracy party received the most votes in Greece's general election. The conservative party successfully defeated the leftist Syriza party, which finished more than 20 points behind

