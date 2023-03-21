Last chance to limit the damage: IPCC study shows climate emergency worse than earlier predictions

A child born today is likely to face three to four times as many extreme weather events over their lifetime than their grandparents did Source: Getty / Mike Hollingshead/Getty Images

A key climate change report has found humans have some ability to confront the global climate emergency but the changes still pose a major threat to natural systems and people.

